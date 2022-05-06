Kansas men's golf is ranked No. 5 heading into its sixth NCAA Regional in a row. The regional features nationally-ranked teams like No. 6 Pepperdine and No. 12 Texas A&M.
The Jayhawks’ region includes 12 other teams, and the top five from the regional tournament will qualify for the NCAA Championships on May 27 in Scottsdale, Arizona.
Wins in the Gopher Invitational, Windon Memorial, Quail Valley Collegiate, Ka'anapali Classic and Hawkeye Intercollegiate helped pave the way to the tournament for the Jayhawks. A mixture of young talent and experienced senior play have led the team all year.
Sophomores Luke Kluver and Davis Cooper have constantly been near the top of the leaderboard every tournament for the Jayhawks. Both of them, as well as senior Harry Hillier, have all recorded wins on the season.
Other contributors for the Jayhawks include seniors Callum Bruce and Ben Sigel, who both have scoring averages below 72 on the year.
The Jayhawks look to their main contributors to keep up the strong pace in the regional. Kansas enters the contest as the five seed and will need to emulate the same play they had in their five tournament wins on the year, if they want to qualify for the NCAA championships.
The Jayhawks along with Oklahoma state, Oklahoma, Texas, Kansas State and Texas Tech are the six big 12 teams that made a regional.
Kansas heads to Bryan, Texas, where tournament play starts on May 16 and ends on May 18 at the Traditions Golf Club.