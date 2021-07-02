After going through the NBA Draft process, Kansas men’s basketball sophomore forward, Jalen Wilson, announced that he will be returning to Kansas for the 2021-2022 season via Twitter Friday afternoon.
Head coach Bill self expressed his excitement to have Wilson back on the roster in a release from Kansas Athletics.
I first want to thank all those who have helped and supported me through the NBA Draft process. I received great feedback and know what I need to work on to improve my game. With that, I will be returning to Kansas for my sophomore season. RCJH🔵🔴#10 #TMC🏁 pic.twitter.com/I6aColy9s2— jwill (@thejalenwilson) July 2, 2021
“He did exactly what the process allowed and received great advice on what he needs to work on moving forward," Self said. "There is no doubt his experience in testing the NBA will benefit him down the line."
Wilson announced in early April that he would test the NBA Draft waters while also retaining his eligibility if he decided to return for his sophomore season.
"Jalen had a terrific freshman year for us, averaging 12 points and leading us with eight rebounds per game, and we look forward to an even more productive sophomore campaign,” Self said.
Wilson was also named the 2020-2021 Big 12 All-Newcomer and to the Big 12 All-Freshman team. Wilson was also recently invited to the 2021 NBA G-League Elite Camp roster.
With Wilson returning to Kansas, guard Ochai Agbaji is the only Jayhawk still testing the Draft waters while retaining his eligibility.