Tuesday night’s non-conference matchup between Kansas and Colorado men's basketball has been canceled following “COVID-19 issues within the Colorado men’s basketball program.”
The announcement came just over an hour and a half before the game was scheduled to tipoff at 8 p.m.
“Due to potential COVID-19 issues within the Colorado men’s basketball program, the teams have mutually agreed to cancel tonight’s game,” Kansas Athletics announced. "The game will not be rescheduled this season."
With the cancellation, Kansas will now be on break until next Wednesday, Dec. 29 when they return to Allen Fieldhouse to face Harvard. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m.