Kansas men's basketball sophomore guard Christian Braun was named Big 12 Player of the Week, the conference announced Monday.
Braun scored 22 points, shooting 6-for-12 from three-point range, in No. 3 Kansas’ 79-65 win over then-No. 7 West Virginia on Dec. 22. Braun also recorded four rebounds and a career-high seven assists against the Mountaineers.
Braun’s average so far this season is 11.9 points and 5.9 rebounds per game — with a season-high 30-point output against Saint Joseph's — and has made the second-most three-pointers on the team (22), only behind junior guard Ochai Agbaji (24). Braun is also tied for 11th in the Big 12 in steals with 1.3 per game.
This recognition marks the first Big 12 weekly honor for Kansas so far in the 2020-21 season.
No. 3 Kansas will host No. 8 Texas on Saturday, Jan. 2 in Allen Fieldhouse. Tip-off is slated for 11 a.m.