Kansas men’s basketball guard Elijah Elliott is transferring, coach Bill Self announced Monday. Elliott entered the transfer portal in late June.
“We want to thank Elijah for all of his contributions to our program in his two years here,” Self said in a Kansas Athletics news release. “He has been a great teammate and is a hard worker who wants the opportunity to contribute more on the court. We wish Elijah and his family nothing but the best.”
Elliott joined the Jayhawks as an invited walk-on in 2018. He suffered an injury midway through the season, causing him to receive a medical redshirt for the remainder of the 2018-19 season. The Southlake, Texas, native appeared in nine games during the 2019-20 season, scoring seven points in 22 minutes.
Elliott was expected to be one of three walk-ons on the Kansas roster for the 2020-21 season, along with senior Chris Teahan and sophomore Michael Jankovich. Elliott has not announced what school he will transfer to.
“The past two years at Kansas have been a dream come true for me,” Elliott said. “I will always be grateful for how everyone treated me like their own. With that being said, me and my family have decided to transfer from Kansas. KU will always hold a special place in my heart. Rock Chalk.”