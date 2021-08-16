Kansas men’s basketball interim assistant coach, Jeremy Case, has been named to the position permanently.
“Jeremy came back to KU before the 2016-17 season and I’ve had a chance, along with our entire staff, to watch him up close and watch his growth not only as a person but also as a coach,” Self told Kansas Athletics. “I’m very excited about his abilities to not only coach on the floor, but also to be a tremendous recruiter. He has done a terrific job since we put him into the interim position back in April and I anticipate him being a star within our profession."
Case was named the interim assistant in early April after former assistant coach, Jerrance Howard, left Kansas to join Chris Beard’s new coaching staff at Texas.
"After serving in an interim role, I’m ready to continue building long-term and sustained success within the KU basketball program,” Case told Kansas Athletics. “I couldn’t be more appreciative of the opportunity. I will do everything in my power to make coach Self, all my former teammates, and all of KU alumni proud by ensuring I take care of the rich history and tradition of the program while in this position.”
Case played for Kansas under Self from 2003-2008. Case played in 94 games, won four Big 12 regular-season titles, three tournament titles, was a two-time Academic All-Big 12 First team honoree in 2006 and 2008, and was a part of the 2008 National Championship team.
Case was hired as an assistant at Houston Baptist University in 2012 and was on staff until 2016. Case returned to Kansas to become the new video coordinator in August of 2016 and was named interim assistant coach earlier in the year.