With the NCAA officially lifting the recruiting dead period on June 1, Kansas men’s basketball is scheduled to have a jam-packed June with numerous high-profile recruits visiting Lawrence. All rankings are according to Rivals.com.
Chris Livingston - No. 4 ranked in Class of 2022
Livingston, a six-foot-seven small forward in the class of 2022 and the No. 4 ranked player in the nation, will be on an official visit to KU starting June 11 going into the 12th. Livingston has also received strong interest from other Blue Bloods, being contacted by the likes of Kentucky, North Carolina, Florida, and others. Livingston averaged 31.1 points, 15.8 rebounds, 6.5 assists, 4.7 steals and 4.3 blocks per game last season according to MaxPreps.
Omaha Biliew - No. 6 ranked in Class of 2023
Biliew stands as a six-foot-eight power forward and is currently that No. 6 ranked player in the class of 2023 according to Rivals.com. Biliew will be on an unofficial visit to Lawrence on June 12. Biliew has also yielded offers from the likes of Iowa, Iowa State, Illinois, Georgia and Arkansas along with KU.
Mark Mitchell - No. 8 ranked in Class of 2022
Mitchell, a six-foot-seven power forward, recently announced he would transfer to Sunrise Christian Academy in Wichita, Kansas from Bishop Meige High School in Overland Park, Kansas. Mitchell will be joining KU verbal commit, Grady Dick, also of the class of 2022 at Sunrise. Mitchell will visit Kansas on June 16, though it is unclear whether it is an official or unofficial visit. Mitchell also has offers from UCLA, Missouri, Oklahoma State and has gauged interest from Duke.
Aidan Shaw - No. 56 ranked in Class of 2022
Shaw, a six-foot-eight power forward, will be on an official visit on June 17 to KU. Shaw, like Mitchell, is another in-state target for Bill Self and KU, currently attending Blue Valley High School in Stillwell, Kansas. Shaw has also yielded offers from Maryland, Missouri, Oklahoma State, and Iowa.
Nick Smith Jr. - No. 39 ranked in Class of 2022
A 6-5’ point guard, Smith will be taking an official visit to Kansas on June 20. Smith has received numerous offers from a variety of schools including Baylor, Kentucky, Illinois, Michigan, and North Carolina.
Zuby Ejiofar - No. 58 ranked in Class of 2022
The six-foot-eight center was only recently offered by Kansas in the last two weeks. Ejiofar will be taking an official visit on June 23 and has received offers from Texas, Oklahoma, Seton Hall, Arkansas and others.
AJ Storr - Unranked in Class of 2022
Storr, a six-foot-six shooting guard, had verbally committed to Illinois, before de-commenting on May 13. Storr will make an official visit from June 28-30. Storr still has interest from Illinois, Arizona State, Iowa, Creighton and many others.
Jayden Epps - No. 68 ranked in Class of 2022
A six-foot-one point guard, Epps will be taking an official visit from June 28-July 1. Epps also has offers from Maryland, Florida, North Carolina State, Virginia Tech and others.