Coming off a third place finish at the ESPN Events Invitational in Orlando, Florida, Kansas men’s basketball hopes to improve its defensive presence and match a physical St. John’s team on Friday.

Kansas defeated North Texas before moving onto Dayton, who upset the Jayhawks 74-73 on a game-winning shot.

“No one likes to lose, once you do it changes you,” freshman forward Zach Clemence said to the media on Wednesday.

The Jayhawks rebounded with a 96-83 win against Iona, however, Kansas men's basketball coach Bill Self couldn’t be completely satisfied with his team’s performance.

“I’m not displeased,” Self said after the Iona game. “I’m certainly not leaving out of here giddy about the way we played.”

What Self is alluding to is the Kansas defense, which allowed Iona to put up 83 points on 52% shooting (50% from three).

Self and the players said they had just one practice following the tournament, but that it was a tough one that emphasized defense, specifically not letting the opposing team get the ball in the paint.

“At practice yesterday, if the team touches the paint, we’re going to run,” freshman guard Bobby Pettiford said.

While Kansas hasn’t had issues scoring the ball, they have had spurts on defense where they let the opposing team in the game. They let the Dayton Flyers go on a 12-0 run in the second half leading to their upset victory. Against Iona, the Jayhawks led by 23 points in the second half, but the Gaels hit 8-of-12 from three in that half and were able to cut the deficit to 12.

“We got to be more sound on the ball and play the man before he catches it,” Self said on the defense.

Kansas will face a St. John’s team on Friday that uses its defense and physicality as a staple.

The Red Storm, coached by Mike Anderson, runs all kinds of defensive sets with an emphasis on press defense.

“They’re big and they like their defense,” Clemence said on St. John’s.

They are also a team that has put the ball in the hoop at a high rate this year, averaging 87.3 points per game. They are led by junior guard Julian Champagnie, who withdrew his name from the NBA draft last year and is now averaging 21.3 points per game.

Kansas has been mostly sound offensively, but Self admits there are things they could do better for them to be the team he visions they can be. Not all those things are defensive issues, however.

“I think it’s best for our team if David (McCormack) plays really well,” Self said of things the offense could do better.

Senior forward David McCormack had 13 points and five rebounds against Iona, and while he played well, Self still thinks his role could be valued more.

Self also alluded to the team’s transition offense, which has been a strength this year.

“I think we’ve scored better in transition than we have in years,” Self said.

Kansas will face St. John’s in New York on Friday, with tipoff set for 6 p.m.