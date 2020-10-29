Kansas men’s basketball placed second in the 2020-21 Big 12 Preseason Poll, the conference announced Thursday.
This is the first time in 10 years Kansas hasn't been picked to finish first in the Big 12.
Baylor was picked to finish first by conference coaches. This marks the first time Baylor has been picked to win the league. The Bears were picked second in the 2012-13 and 2019-20 preseason polls.
The 2020-21 #Big12MBB Preseason Poll ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/q4ZgsFFkJZ— Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) October 29, 2020
Baylor received seven first place votes (79 points), while Kansas received three first place votes (73 points). West Virginia was picked third (61), followed by Texas in fourth (58), Texas Tech in fifth (53), Oklahoma in sixth (39), Oklahoma State in seventh (35), Iowa State in eighth (19), TCU in ninth (16) and Kansas State in tenth (15). Coaches were not allowed to vote for their own teams.
In the past, Kansas has topped the preseason poll 19 times in the 25-year history of the conference. The Jayhawks have also won 19 Big 12 regular season championships, including last season.
Baylor junior guard Jared Butler was named the Big 12 Preseason Player of the Year and also made the Preseason All-Big 12 Team, along with Kansas senior guard Marcus Garrett, Wednesday.
Butler scored 16 points per game during the 2019-20 season, finishing third in the Big 12 in scoring. He was also second in the conference in three-point field goals, making 2.6 per game.
Kansas will open conference play on the road against Texas Tech on Dec. 17.