Kansas men’s basketball picked up a third recruit and first five-star of its 2022 class in the form of California small forward M.J. Rice. Rice is currently ranked as the 15th overall prospect in the class of 2022 according to ESPN.
GOD1st!! LETS WORK!!! KU! pic.twitter.com/mD5U6RaZJZ— Marquise (MJ) Rice (@MJrice_1) August 10, 2021
Rice, a 6-foot-5, 200-pound small forward from Prolific Prep in Napa, California, took a visit to Lawrence in late June. Rice chose the Jayhawks over the likes of Boston College, Louisville, North Carolina State, Oklahoma State, Pittsburgh, and others, including the NBA G-League.
Rice is the third recruit to commit to the Jayhawks’ 2022 class so far, joining the likes of fellow small forward Gradey Dick and power forward Zuby Ejiofor, who are ranked as the 21st and 84th overall recruits, respectively.