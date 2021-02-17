Kansas men’s basketball may have found its identity this year and it all starts on the defensive end.
“During the season, we were just trying different things, trying to figure out who we are defensively. These past two weeks we’ve definitely figured out who we are, what our best defensive strategies are,” redshirt freshman Jalen Wilson said after KU’s 59-41 win on the road at Kansas State Wednesday.
Kansas held Kansas State to its lowest scoring performance ever at Bramlage Coliseum.
“I think, lately, it’s been very obvious of how we’re playing for each other on the court on the defensive end,” Wilson said. “Taking it personal when guys score and paying attention to the scouting report.
“A lot of those things that maybe were lagging in January, we’ve fixed now. We’re feeling really well moving on.”
Kansas State went 18-for-58 from the field, laboring from the three-point line as they finished just 3-for-24 from deep.
Wilson said defense should be Kansas’ identity this year.
“The defensive end is where we’re going to win games and I feel like when we’re getting stops and stopping teams and our defense is very, very intense that leads to our offense,” he said. “I feel like if we make that our identity to get stops and make teams play like that then we can become a great team.”
Wilson finished with 11 points on 3-for-8 shooting, including 1-for-3 from three-point range. He also added a game-high nine rebounds in the win.
Senior guard Marcus Garrett led all scorers with 14 points on 5-for-9 shooting, including 2-for-4 from beyond the arc. He also finished with three rebounds, two assists and two steals.
“I thought we guarded well,” Kansas men's basketball coach Bill Self said postgame. “They missed some open looks, let’s not get too carried away. They had 35 with one minute left and we didn’t guard them the last minute, but I was pleased.”
Kansas also got some added production from its bench with freshman guard Bryce Thompson, redshirt freshman guard Dajuan Harris and redshirt senior forward Mitch Lightfoot seeing minutes.
“Certainly, it was nice to see our bench have a big game,” Self said. “I don’t know what you guys thought, but I thought Bryce and [Dajuan] and Mitch, too...Mitch had a great game, just didn’t really rebound it great.
“I thought they all played very well and all were very important in us getting this road win," Self said.
No. 23 Kansas will return home Saturday for a matchup with No. 15 Texas Tech. Tipoff is set for 1 p.m.