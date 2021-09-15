Kansas men’s basketball released its Big 12 Conference Schedule Wednesday. Apart from playing each team twice at home and away, the Jayhawks will be featured in four ESPN Big Monday matchups.
Full schedule is out. Better lock your 🎟 in. More ➝ https://t.co/bXUUTwzgpO pic.twitter.com/iWdqdAprO0— Kansas Basketball (@KUHoops) September 15, 2021
The Jayhawks will open up their Big 12 slate Jan. 1 in Allen Fieldhouse, taking on the TCU horned frogs. Kansas will then hit the road for two straight matchups against Oklahoma State and Texas Tech on Jan. 4 and Jan. 8 respectively.
From there, the Jayhawks will return to Lawrence to play Iowa State on Jan. 11 and West Virgina on Jan. 15 in back-to-back home matchups before traveling to Norman, Oklahoma to face the Oklahoma Sooners in their first Big Monday matchup on Jan. 17.
Kansas will head to Manhattan next for the Sunflower Showdown against Kansas State on Jan. 22 and will return home the following week for their second Big Monday matchup against Texas Tech on Jan. 24.
After facing the Kentucky Wildcats in the Big 12/SEC Challenge on Jan. 29, the Jayhawks will head north to Ames, Iowa to face Iowa State on Feb. 1. After returning home to face Baylor Feb. 5, Kansas will travel to Austin, Texas to face Chris Beard’s Texas Longhorns in their third Big Monday matchup on Feb. 7.
Kansas will return to Allen Fieldhouse for two games against Oklahoma on Feb. 12 and Oklahoma State on Feb. 14, which will be their fourth Big Monday matchup, before traveling to Morgantown, West Virginia for their second matchup with the Mountaineers on Feb. 19. The second Sunflower Showdown will follow West Virginia with the Jayhawks returning home to face the Wildcats in Lawrence on Feb. 22.
Kansas will hit the road for their final two road games at Baylor and at TCU on Feb. 26 and Mar. 1, respectively, before returning home for their final conference game against Texas, a game which could very well decide the Conference Champion on Mar. 5.
The Jayhawks' season will officially being with Late Night in the Phog on Oct. 1, followed by their first game Nov. 3 against Emporia State in their one and only exhibition game.