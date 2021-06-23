The matchups for the Big 12/SEC Showdown were announced Wednesday, and a battle of the blue bloods will headline the event with the Kentucky Wildcats making a trip to Allen Fieldhouse to face off with Kansas.
The 2022 Big 12/SEC Challenge matchups are here 👀Saturday, Jan. 29 | ESPN Networks#MCBB pic.twitter.com/vXYK8yQHH1— ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) June 23, 2021
The two winningest programs in college basketball will square off for the third time in the Showdown, with the Jayhawks winning two of the three matchups and four of the last five matchups with the Wildcats, including a 65-62 victory in last year’s Champions Classic.
Overall in the event, Kansas has posted a 5-3 record with victories over Florida, Texas A&M, Tennessee, and two wins over Kentucky, with one coming at Allen Fieldhouse and the other on the Wildcats’ home floor at Rupp Arena. The Jayhawks’ three losses have come against three of the four teams they’ve beaten, with Florida, Kentucky, and Tennessee all picking up wins against Kansas in past Showdowns.
The matchup will also be crucial in the all-time wins race. The Jayhawks currently sit at 2,323 victories, a mere four games behind the Wildcats’ 2,327 victories.
The Showdown will take place on Saturday, January 29, with other notable matchups including Tennessee at Texas, Baylor at Alabama, and West Virginia at Arkansas, among the other matchups.