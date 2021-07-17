Kansas men’s basketball will face North Texas in the 2021 ESPN Events Invitational ESPN announced Thursday.
🏀 Introducing our 2021 bracket! 🏀Top Half:@DaytonMBB vs. @CanesHoops@MeanGreenMBB vs. @KUHoopsBottom Half:@AlabamaMBB vs. @IonaGaelsMBB@BelmontMBB vs. @DrakeBulldogsMB🎟️ Sign up for discounted pre-sale offer here: https://t.co/JDQnwlqMJU pic.twitter.com/waxC4IRtq7— ESPN Events Inv (@ESPNEventsInv) July 15, 2021
It was announced early in June that the Jayhawks would join the likes of Alabama, Belmont, Dayton, Drake, Iona, Miami, and North Texas in the event. However, the matchups were not set at the time of the non-conference schedule release.
With a win over North Texas, the Jayhawks would face the winner of Dayton and Miami, and with a win in the semifinals, it could set up a possible Top-25 meeting between Kansas and Alabama.
The opening matchup of the tournament will be the Jayhawks’ fourth game of the season after facing Michigan State in the Champions Classic, and games with Tarleton State and Stony Brook at Allen Fieldhouse.
The event, formally known as the Orlando Invitational, will be held at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Disney World in Orlando, Florida, from Nov. 25 to Nov. 28.