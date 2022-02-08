Despite shooting 58% for the game against No. 20 Texas, No. 8 Kansas men’s basketball couldn’t keep the offense in rhythm in a heartbreaking 79-76 loss. While the Longhorns also struggled to keep their offense rolling, their defense pressured the Jayhawks all night long, keeping the game within reach.
Kansas started this Big 12 Conference rivalry game sloppily, turning the ball over countless times and giving the Longhorns multiple runs in transition. With 10 turnovers in the first 20 minutes of play, Texas scored 17 points off turnovers in the half and secured a 40-35 lead.
“Tonight we won the turnover battle. Took care of the ball and played sound basketball,” coach Chris Beard said. “On the other end, made them [Kansas] turn it over a few times and got some offense from those turnovers.”
With five more turnovers in the second half and seven more points off turnovers gifted to the Longhorns, Kansas’ sloppy play continued. The Jayhawks couldn’t get in a consistent flow on offense against Texas with stout defense at the halfcourt.
Aside from coughing up the basketball, the Jayhawks failed to get senior guard Ochai Agbaji involved in the offense. Senior guard Courtney Ramey pressed up on Agbaji all night long, holding the John Wooden award candidate to just seven shots and three turnovers.
“I thought [Ramey] was good, they face guarded [Agbaji]. So naturally, it's harder to get loose and everything. But yeah they did a good job on him,” coach Bill Self said. “But if you would've told us before the game that you're going to hang 76 on Texas, that's a good deal for us. So yeah, we did fine. When you take somebody away like that it can leave other things open and when we didn't turn it over, we actually played pretty well to that. Ochai didn't have a bad game, his numbers weren't great, but he obviously didn't have a bad game. They just put so much emphasis on guarding him.”
With Texas’ defense stopping Kansas at the halfcourt mark, Agbaji and the Jayhawks failed to score fastbreak points, something they excelled at in their performance on Saturday against Baylor when they scored 17 fastbreak points. The Longhorns cut into passing lanes and snatched seven steals, leading to 24 points off turnovers and nine fastbreak points for the home team.
Even with the offensive struggles from the Longhorns, their defense kept them within reach, ultimately leading them to victory. Despite shooting at a 42% clip from the floor and a dismal 3-for-20 from behind the arc, Texas found a way to pull away with a huge Big 12 victory to inch one game closer to the conference lead.
“We gave that one away. We may not have deserved to win, but if we didn’t, they didn’t either. We helped them,” Self said.
Kansas drops to 4-3 against ranked opponents and travels back home to take on the Oklahoma Sooners Saturday at noon. Catch coverage of the game on CBS.