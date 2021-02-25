Class of 2022 Kansas men’s basketball target Gradey Dick is set to announce his college decision next week, Tipton Edits reported Wednesday via social media.
2022 five-star Gradey Dick will announce his college decision next week, he tells me. Stay tuned for a date/time. pic.twitter.com/AmRnZuHYx9— Tipton Edits (@TiptonEdits) February 25, 2021
Dick, the 6-foot-7, 195-pound small forward from Sunrise Christian Academy in Wichita, Kansas, will choose between KU, Alabama, Baylor, Oklahoma State, Illinois, Florida, Texas Tech and Purdue.
“Gradey has improved with his focus and energy and the game is so easy for him when he is locked in,” Sunrise Christian head coach Luke Barnwell told the Kansan Thursday. “He has carried us in a couple big games and I’m excited for his future with us and beyond.”
Ranked by 247Sports.com as the No. 8 small forward and No. 43 overall prospect in the class of 2022, Dick is a skilled shooter with a high basketball IQ.
Kansas currently has a commitment from four-star shooting guard Kyle Cuffe Jr., giving the Jayhawks the No. 10-ranked recruiting class in 2022, according to 247Sports.com.
Dick is high school teammates with 2021 Kansas men’s basketball commit Zachary Clemence.