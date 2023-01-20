No. 2 Kansas (16-2) vs. No. 14 TCU (14-4)
Saturday, Jan. 21, at Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kan.
How to watch
12 p.m. on CBS
Matchup
The Jayhawks know what they’re getting into every year as Big 12 Conference play heats up, and a matchup against TCU is no exception.
The Horned Frogs find themselves amid a tough stretch in the early days of conference play, dropping three of their last four contests. The lone win from that period came against Kansas’ only conference loss, routing the Kansas State Wildcats 82-68.
The Kansas State win showcased multiple assets that could pose a threat to Kansas this week. TCU’s defense was solid in the win, forcing 20 Wildcat turnovers, and the Horned Frogs continued to display how they lead the country in fastbreak points to produce 32 on the day. However, even in the midst of all things good for TCU, the Horned Frogs still couldn’t seem to shake their three-point woes, going 3-for-19 from behind the arc.
Shooting from downtown has been a consistent worry for TCU since conference play began, and it was once again prevalent in its most recent contest against West Virginia, going two-for-eight from behind the arc in the 74-65 loss. Through six games of conference play thus far, the Horned Frogs average 24.9% on three-point shots.
Similarly to Kansas’ most recent loss to Kansas State on Tuesday, foul trouble plagued the Horned Frogs against West Virginia, recording 24 total.
Another similarity lies in how conference contests were decided for both teams, with all but one being decided by a single-digit margin for both teams. With this in mind, another close contest wouldn’t be out of the ordinary on Saturday.
As the Horned Frogs look to bounce back from a tough loss, the Jayhawks look to do the same after a heartbreaking 83-82 overtime loss to Kansas State.
Kansas might have more of an advantage as the team heads back to Allen Fieldhouse, but home-court advantage can only provide so much. The Jayhawks saw three starters foul out against the Wildcats earlier this week, in addition to shooting 6-for-29 from three in the loss.
Players to watch
Kevin McCullar, Kansas guard
Season stats: 10.2 points per game, 42% field goal percentage, 30% three-point percentage
Here’s the thing–if you look at how McCullar played against Kansas State, it might come as a shock to see him listed here. McCullar went scoreless in the Sunflower Showdown and was one of the Jayhawk starters that fouled out.
However, head coach Bill Self has complete confidence in McCullar.
“I love his game. I love what he gives us,” Self said. “He’s been a terrific addition to our program and our culture. Everything has been positive. He’s not in any jeopardy at all of playing less minutes.”
McCullar proves to be one of the guys that the Jayhawks need as games come down to the wire, consistently making the plays that go on to seal multiple conference wins for Kansas. In a contest that could very well see another nail-biting finish, McCullar is known to succeed in those kinds of roles.
Mike Miles, TCU guard
Season stats: 19.1 points per game, 53% field goal percentage, 28% three-point percentage
Leading the team in points per game, junior guard Mike Miles is someone that the Jayhawks will need to slow down on Saturday. Shooting 53% from the field, Miles has shown his ability to make a difference when the Horned Frogs win, especially in their win against Baylor on Jan. 4. Against the Bears, Miles recorded a season-high 33 points.
Jalen Wilson, Kansas forward
Season stats: 20.8 points per game, 41% field goal percentage, 33% three-point percentage
No, surprise here, but after Tuesday, how can you not mention Wilson?
The redshirt-junior posted a career-high 38 points in the loss to Kansas State but has consistently been a key player for the squad during his tenure at Kansas. As Wilson continues to be a leader for the Jayhawks, a repeat of his Tuesday numbers might be sourced from overly optimistic thinking, but Wilson has proved time and time again that he can come up big to put the team on his back, and Saturday could be no different.
Emanuel Miller, TCU forward
Season stats: 14.6 points per game, 58% field goal percentage, 48.1% three-point percentage
A threat on both sides of the ball can be found in TCU senior forward Emanuel Miller. Not only has his shooting been stellar for the Horned Frogs all season, but he’s been a solid defensive piece, averaging 6.1 rebounds per game. Taking home a Big 12 Player of the Week title earlier this season, Miller could very well be a difference-maker in what might shape up to be yet another close contest for the Horned Frogs.