The Kansas men's golf team finished in 5th place in their season opening tournament at Erin Hills Golf Course in Hartford, Wisconsin. The Jayhawks posted a final score of 18-under (846), finishing 14 strokes behind the first place Texas A&M Aggies.
The Jayhawks were in 4th place at 16-under coming into the final round on Tuesday, but a lackluster 2-under final round combined with a strong 13-under performance by East Tennessee St. dropped the Jayhawks back into 5th place.
The best individual finisher for the Jayhawks was sophomore Luke Kluver. Kluver tied for 6th place out of the 90 man field, with a final score of 8-under (208).
While Kluver got progressively better as the tournament went on, sophomore Davis Cooper was not so lucky. Cooper shot a career-best 4-under 68 bogey-free round to start the tournament. He also posted birdies on holes 2, 5, 11 and 18, according to KU Athletics.
Cooper followed up his strong opening round with an impressive 2-under 70 on Monday and was primed for a final round push on Tuesday. Unfortunately, the sophomore posted a rough 3-over 75 and dropped to a tie for 22nd to finish the tournament.
On the other hand, Kluver started the tournament with a 2-under 70, followed by a strong 4-under 68 on day two. Kluver started the day tied for 13th, but after posting another consistent 2-under 70 on the tournament's final day, he jumped all the way up to 6th.
Kluver finished six strokes behind winner Walker Lee of Texas A&M. Other notable finishes for the Jayhawks were senior Harry Hillier who tied for 12th, shooting 5-under (211) and senior Ben Sigel who tied for 29th, shooting a 2-under (214).
The team was not helped on the final day, as incoming weather delayed the tournament in the middle of the round and made for tough playing conditions. Despite the weather, a top 5 finish out of the 17 team field is a great start for a Jayhawks team returning many members of the 2020 squad that made regionals.
Head coach Jamie Bermel faces some high expectations heading into the 2021-2022 season after bringing the team to regionals last year. A top 5 finish in a tournament that featured ranked teams such as Texas A&M, Notre Dame and Liberty is certainly a good start.
The Kansas Jayhawks are back in action next Sunday at the Gopher Invitational in Minneapolis, Minnesota.