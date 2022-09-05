The Kansas men’s golf team finished in a tie for eighth place in its season-opening tournament at Warren Golf Course in South Bend, Indiana. The Jayhawks finished with a score of 4-over (844) on the weekend.
The Jayhawks were tied for 6th place at 6-under after day one, but a rough 10-over final round dropped the Jayhawks into a tie for 8th place.
The top individual performance for the Jayhawks came from freshman Will King. King finished tied for 17th with a score of 2-under (208). King was 8 shots behind the winner of the tournament, sophomore David Ford from North Carolina.
King posted consistent rounds on day one, shooting 1-under and 2-under to finish 3-under par. In King’s second round, he tallied birdies on holes 6,15 and 17. However, a 1-over performance on day two dropped him to 17th. King was able to drop his score to 1-over after a birdie on the 17th hole.
Junior William Duquette tied for 21st place, scoring 1-under (209). After a 1-over first round, Duquette shot a consistent second round of 2-under, tallying 3 birdies and 1 bogey. Duquette started his third round strong, with 2 birdies on the front 9. However, 2 bogies on the back 9 landed Duquette with an even par for the round.
Junior Davis Cooper also finished day one tied for 12th with 3-under. Cooper was able to follow up a 1-over first round with an impressive 4-under performance in the second round. In that second round, Cooper tallied 7 birdies and 3 bogeys. However, Cooper also struggled on day 2, shooting 3-over with a triple bogey on hole 7. Cooper finished the tournament at an even par (210), placing tied for 26th.
The Kansas men’s golf team has high expectations for this season after finishing 17th at the NCAA Championships last year. In a tournament with four Top 25 teams and eight in the Top 50, the Jayhawks finished in a tie for 8th. No. 9 Florida won the tournament, with No. 5 North Carolina in third. No. 16 Notre Dame finished fourth, and No. 22 LSU placed sixth.
The Jayhawks are back in action next Sunday, Sept. 11, at the Gopher Invitational in Minneapolis.