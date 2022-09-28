Kansas men’s golf finished sixth at the Folds of Honor Collegiate in Grand Haven, Michigan. The Jayhawks finished with a score of 16-over par (880).
The Jayhawks were led by junior Gunnar Broin, who shot three-under to finish in a tie for fifth place. Broin finished just two strokes behind Liberty senior Jonathan Yaun, the tournament’s individual winner.
Broin shot one-under (71) in his first round. A birdie on hole 17 cemented the score after previously tallying three birdies and three bogeys.
Broin followed a strong first round with a better second. After starting the round with a double-bogey, Broin went on a tear, tallying four birdies and two bogeys. The round was highlighted by an eagle on hole 14, giving Broin a score of two-under (70) for the round. At three-under overall, Broin was tied for fourth place at the end of the second day.
Broin cemented his top-five finish with an even par in round three. Broin tallied five birdies in this round, but three bogeys and one double-bogey prevented a better score.
Junior Cecil Belisle placed second for the Jayhawks and tied for 19th overall with a four-over score.
Belisle started his first round with two birdies on the front nine. However, three straight bogeys on holes 16 to 18 ended his day at one-over (73).
Belisle bounced back with a strong second round. Belisle tallied four birdies and two bogeys en route to a two-under (70) score, placing him in a tie for ninth place going into the third and final round.
However, Belisle faded in the third round with a five-over performance. Four bogeys and one double-bogey were reasons for the high score.
Junior William Duquette rounded out the top three performances for Kansas, shooting five-over and placing in a tie for 22nd. Duquette struggled out of the gate, shooting two-over on the front nine. Duquette was able to shoot even on the back nine, ending his day at two-over (74).
Duquette shot two-over again in his second round. Despite scoring four birdies, the round was derailed by two double-bogeys and two bogeys. Duquette carded three birdies and an eagle in his third round, but six bogeys left him with a one-over score.
Six strokes separated the Jayhawks from a top-three finish, but they were 26 strokes behind tournament winner Illinois.
Kansas will be back in action Oct. 3rd at the Blessings Collegiate Invitational in Fayetteville, Arkansas.