After a three-match fall schedule and a winter hiatus, the Kansas men’s golf team will continue its 2020-21 season and return to action on Feb. 19 in the Desert Intercollegiate in Palm Desert, California.
Next week’s competition will be the first of five tournaments that the Jayhawks will participate in this spring Kansas Athletics announced Wednesday afternoon.
The five team matchups will then be followed by the Big 12 Championships in Hutchinson, before the NCAA Regionals and Championships for particular players selected to participate.
The Jayhawks haven’t seen action as a team since Oct. 20 at the Maridoe Collegiate Invitation, where they finished in seventh place.
Despite the long break, Kansas golf coach Jamie Bermel is confident in the work his players have put in during the hiatus.
“I think the returners made a lot of progress over the COVID break,” he said to Kansas Athletics. “We have some experience and some new guys that stepped up that we’re counting on as well.”
Leading the way for Bermel’s squad are juniors Ben Sigel and Harry Hillier, while freshmen Luke Kluver and William Duquette will also look to improve on their strong fall season.
“It’s going to be good to compete again,” Bermel said in the release. “I think the guys are ready to get out there and get it going. It’s been a long break.”
KU Men’s Golf Spring 2021 Schedule:
Feb. 19 – Feb. 21 – Desert Intercollegiate (Palm Desert, California)
March 8 – March 10 – Lamkin San Diego Classic (San Diego, California)
March 28 – March 30 – Hootie at Bulls Bays Intercollegiate (Awendaw, South Carolina)
April 9 – April 11 – Aggie Invitational (Bryan, Texas)
April 17 – April 18 – Great River Entertainment Invitational (Iowa City, Iowa)
April 26 – April 28 – Big 12 Championship (Hutchinson, Kansas)
May 17 – May 19 – NCAA Regionals (Location TBD)
May 28 – June 1 – NCAA Championships (Scottsdale, Arizona)