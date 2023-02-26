In a loaded field with 11 ranked teams, the No. 47 Kansas men’s golf team struggled to find a rhythm and finished 18th out of 24 teams at The Prestige at the Greg Norman Course at PGA West.
The Jayhawks finished with a score of 898, which put them at 46-over-par for the tournament. Redshirt junior Zach Sokolosky led them, finishing tied for 32nd in the individual competition with a score of seven over par.
Sokolosky started the tournament with a one under par on the first day before shooting three over par and five over par in rounds two and three. He was followed by junior Davis Cooper, who finished tied in 60th with a score of twelve over par.
Kansas men’s golf coach Jamie Bermel said that the Jayhawks were held back by a lack of help from the rest of their lineup.
Play was suspended Tuesday night, round two of the event, forcing some players to have to finish that round on Wednesday, making for a long last day of the tournament.
24 teams took the course in LA Quinta, California, with No. 15 Pepperdine claiming the team title with a score of eight under par. The course proved difficult for the whole field, as only two teams finished with scores under par.
The Jayhawks will look to bounce back at the Johnnie-O at Sea Island hosted by Rutgers in St. Simons Island on March 13-14.