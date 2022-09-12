Kansas men’s golf finished in a tie for second place with Kent State at the Gopher Invitational in Minneapolis Monday. Both teams shot 15-under (837), finishing five strokes behind tournament winner Georgia Southern.
The Jayhawks were led by juniors Cecil Belisle and Davis Cooper. They both placed in a tie for fourth place at six-under (207). They finished five strokes behind 5th year Wilson Andress from Georgia Southern, the tournament’s individual winner.
Belisle opened day one by shooting one-over (72) in his first round. Belisle bounced back in his second round by shooting three-under (68), leaving him at two-under overall and tied for 21st place. In this round, Belisle scored four birdies in a row on holes nine to 12. Belisle was able to propel himself into a tie for fourth place after a four-under (67) round with no bogeys.
While Belisle started day one slow, Cooper started day one strong with a four-under round with six birdies and two bogeys. An even par (71) second round kept Cooper well in the hunt for a strong finish. Starting day two tied for ninth place, Cooper rose into a tie for fourth following a two-under (69) round.
Junior Gunnar Broin rounded out the top three performances for the Jayhawks, finishing in a tie for 12th at four-under (209). Broin’s first round on day one was an even par. Broin was able to score five birdies, but he also had three bogeys and a double-bogey. He bounced back shooting two-under in his second round, placing him in a tie for 21st.
Broin also shot two-under in his final round. The score was secured after Broin hit three birdies in a row on holes 11 to 13.
The Jayhawks will be back in action September 26-28 at the Folds of Honor Collegiate in Grand Haven, Michigan.