In an already busy offseason for Kansas men's basketball coach Bill Self, the Jayhawks have added another piece to its 2021-22 roster.
Drake sophomore guard Joseph Yesufu has committed to KU, he announced Wednesday via Twitter.
I can do all things through Christ! #BlueBlood #GoJayhawks 🔵🔴 pic.twitter.com/euHBW6Cb6k— Joe Yesufu (@_liljoe1) April 7, 2021
The 6-foot, 180-pound point guard out of Bolingbrook, Illinois, averaged 12.8 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists as a sophomore during the 2020-21 season.
Yesufu chose Kansas over interest from Arizona State, Minnesota, Nebraska, Texas, USC, Wisconsin, and Georgia.
Yesufu finished the season on a strong final stretch, averaging 23.2 points, 2.3 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.6 steals in the last nine games of the year.
Kansas currently has the nation's No. 7-ranked recruiting class in 2021, per 247Sports.com.
Since the end of the 2020-21 season, KU has added commitments from Yesufu, Division II transfer Cam Martin and four-star point guard Bobby Pettiford.
Kansas also has three commitments from the early signing period in JUCO big Sydney Curry and four-star forwards K.J. Adams and Zachary Clemence.