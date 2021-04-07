Kansas men's basketball lands Drake transfer Joseph Yesufu

Kansas men's basketball lands Drake transfer Joseph Yesufu for the 2021-22 season. 

 Stephen Spillman

In an already busy offseason for Kansas men's basketball coach Bill Self, the Jayhawks have added another piece to its 2021-22 roster. 

Drake sophomore guard Joseph Yesufu has committed to KU, he announced Wednesday via Twitter. 

The 6-foot, 180-pound point guard out of Bolingbrook, Illinois, averaged 12.8 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists as a sophomore during the 2020-21 season. 

Yesufu chose Kansas over interest from Arizona State, Minnesota, Nebraska, Texas, USC, Wisconsin, and Georgia.

Yesufu finished the season on a strong final stretch, averaging 23.2 points, 2.3 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.6 steals in the last nine games of the year.

Kansas currently has the nation's No. 7-ranked recruiting class in 2021, per 247Sports.com

Since the end of the 2020-21 season, KU has added commitments from Yesufu, Division II transfer Cam Martin and four-star point guard Bobby Pettiford

Kansas also has three commitments from the early signing period in JUCO big Sydney Curry and four-star forwards K.J. Adams and Zachary Clemence. 

Tags