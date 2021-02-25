Kansas men's basketball will face off against The University of Texas at El Paso (UTEP) on Thursday, March 4 to round out its 2020-21 regular season schedule at 27 games.
As previously reported, Self said the Thursday date was the dream scenario for Kansas to stay loose before the Big 12 tournament. The Jayhawks are the only Big 12 team who will not be playing conference makeup games next week.
This game was made possible because of the cancellation of the Tarleton State game on Dec. 13 due to COVID-19 protocols in the opposing program.
UTEP has a record of 10-10 and is tied for fifth in Conference USA standings. UTEP currently leads the all-time series against KU 3-1, dating back to 1966. However, the Jayhawks won the last matchup, defeating the Miners 67-63 on Nov. 30, 2013.
Kansas will face off against No. 2 Baylor to end conference play at Allen Fieldhouse Saturday. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m.