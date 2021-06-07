Kansas men's basketball coach Bill Self announced Monday morning that guard Charlie McCarthy and forward Dillon Wilhite will be joining the Jayhawk roster as walk-ons for the 2021-22 season.
"We're happy to get both Charlie and Dillon," Self told Kansas Athletics. "I'm excited for both of them. They know it's going to be a lot of work."
One advantage both freshmen hailing from the state of California have is an already established connection to the University of Kansas and the men's basketball program. Both of McCarthy's parents graduated from KU and Wilhite's grandmother, Joanie Stephens, is Bill Self's administrative assistant and has worked in KU's athletic department for the past 37 years.
Wilhite, a 6-foot-9 forward from San Diego averaged 18 points and 12 rebounds per game last season for Cathedral Catholic High School. He was named to the all-league first-team selection for his conference.
McCarthy, a 6-foot-2 guard from Rancho Mirage started every game for his senior prep team at Shadow Hills High School in Indio. He averaged 12 points, eight rebounds, and five assists per game.
Both Wilhite and McCarthy are familiar with Self's coaching style as they both attended multiple Bill Self basketball camps prior to high school.
"Charlie and Dillon will both be able to put their handprint on what we are trying to do in the men's basketball program and they'll both have a role in accomplishing that," Self told Kansas Athletics. "They are excited about being at the University of Kansas and contributing to their family tradition.