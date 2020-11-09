Kansas men’s basketball will play Washburn on Dec. 3 at 7 p.m. in Allen Fieldhouse, bringing the Jayhawks’ schedule to 27 games for the 2020-21 season, Kansas Athletics announced Monday.
The Jayhawks most recently hosted the Ichabods in exhibition play, but that was previously canceled for the 2020-21 season due to the coronavirus pandemic. Kansas last faced Washburn in the regular season on Nov. 15, 2007, with the Jayhawks winning 92-60 in Allen Fieldhouse.
Kansas leads the all-time series 38-3, including eight wins in exhibition games, dating back to 1906.
Last year, Washburn finished 16-13 and tied for fifth with Northeastern State in the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association. Washburn’s head coach, Brett Ballard, was also a former Kansas guard and assistant coach.
Ballard played for Kansas from 2000-02, including the 2001-02 Kansas team that went 16-0 in Big 12 play. In 56 career games, he totaled 59 points and 32 assists.
Ballard was also on Kansas men’s basketball coach Bill Self’s staff from 2003-10, spending his last two years as director of basketball operations.
Kansas will open its season against No. 1 Gonzaga in the Fort Myers Tip-Off on Thanksgiving Day.