Kansas men's basketball assistant coach Jerrance Howard is leaving KU to take the an assistant coaching role under Chris Beard at the University of Texas, Kansas men's basketball coach Bill Self announced Tuesday.
Howard, who spent the past eight seasons under head coach Bill Self, will now be on Chris Beard's initial coaching staff in Austin after he was hired on April 1.
"I want to thank Jerrance for all of his hard work and dedication to Kansas men's basketball over the past eight years," Self said. "I would like to express my appreciation to Jerrance, his wife Jessica, as well as JJ and Jaya. We certainly wish them to best."
Howard will now break away from Self after spending eleven seasons together, including three seasons when Self was his coach during Howard's playing days at Illinois from 2000-2003.
"I was fortunate to coach him at Illinois and loved the opportunity we had to coach together here at KU. He has been a member of our great staff and instrumental in the development of many players over his eight seasons," Self said.
During Howard's eight seasons at KU, he has been influential in the collegiate careers of 13 Jayhawks to reach the NBA, including Joel Embiid and Andrew Wiggins. He has been a part of six Big 12 regular-season championships and seven NCAA Tournament appearances.
As Bill Self's right-hand man when it came to recruiting, Howard was named as one of the top recruiting coaches in Division I by ESPN in 2013 and listed on ESPN's 40 under 40 following last season.
"Working for Coach Self and being a part of Kansas basketball has been a true privilege that I will always be grateful for," Howard said. "As I look forward to my next career opportunity, I thank God for the amazing players, staff, and community I have been blessed to know during my eight seasons at KU."