As No. 23 Kansas prepares for their home game Saturday against No. 15 Texas Tech, the Jayhawks know they will need more than the usual starting five of senior guard Marcus Garrett, sophomore guard Christian Braun, junior guard Ochai Agbaji, redshirt freshman forward Jalen Wilson, and junior forward David McCormack to be successful.
Bench players will be key for the Jayhawks down the stretch. Right now, freshman guard Bryce Thompson and senior forward Mitch Lightfoot clock in most of the minutes off the bench. Thompson has recently come back from a broken finger injury he suffered at Oklahoma State.
Thompson has provided a spark off the bench since his return, and his latest performance against Kansas State on Wednesday was solid. In that game, he scored six points and grabbed three rebounds, and at times was one of the best players on the floor.
As for redshirt freshman guard Dajuan Harris and sophomore guard/forward Tristan Enaruna, their roles are still vital to this team. Coach Bill Self also understands that those guys, as well as junior guard Tyon Grant-Foster, need to be ready when their numbers are called.
“I still think Tristan can still get in there when it's a game,” Self said. “I certainly hope that to be the case but I feel like that we are pretty settled in on our top seven [players], and then I hope that Dajuan and Tristan can give us some great minutes as well.”
Since Thompson’s return, Harris has seen his minutes dwindle. Against Kansas State, Harris played 10 minutes compared to Thompson’s 20 minutes. However, despite Harris playing fewer minutes, Self believes that he will benefit more down the stretch as he and Bryce compete back and forth.
“I think the one thing Bryce has done it has lit a fire under Dajuan that maybe he can play a little more aggressively,” Self said. “I do think Bryce coming back has created a little competition, and certainly I think Dajuan has been the beneficiary of the competition.”
With the last three regular season games coming up, these guys off the bench will hold major roles in the rotation. The Jayhawks look to extend their win streak to five games against No. 15 Texas Tech on Saturday at Allen Fieldhouse.