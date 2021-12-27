After having its last two games affected by COVID-19 issues in the opposing team’s program, Kansas men’s basketball announced that its Big 12 opener against TCU has been postponed to a later date.
“The Kansas men’s basketball game versus TCU on Saturday, Jan. 1 has been postponed due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols within the TCU program,” Kansas Athletics announced Monday night. “KU is currently working with the Big 12 Conference to reschedule the game for a later date this season that works for both teams.”
The announcement comes after the Jayhawks were unable to play Colorado and Harvard due to COVID issues, but athletics did announce that Harvard had been replaced by Nevada for the Jayhawks’ next game.
The Jayhawks will face off against the Wolfpack Wednesday, Dec. 29 at Allen Fieldhouse. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m.