Kansas men’s basketball was able to ride a strong first half to beat Oklahoma 69-62 in the quarterfinals round of the NCAA Tournament.
Without McCormack in the lineup, freshman guard Bryce Thompson was given the start. Redshirt freshman forward Jalen Wilson manned the five-spot for Kansas and did solid work, tallying nine points and nine rebounds as the pivot man.
Junior guard Ochai Agbaji caught the hot hand for Kansas with a career high 26 points on 4-of-8 shooting from the outside. He was followed by senior guard Marcus Garrett (17 points) and senior forward Mitch Lightfoot (11 points).
Kansas played solid throughout the game with just 12 turnovers and 46% shooting from the field.
Agbaji opened up the scoring for Kansas with a mid-range pull up. Oklahoma senior forward Brady Manek responded with an easy make on the other end.
Another layup by Manek put the Sooners up 6-4, and that was the score heading into the under-16 media timeout, as neither team got going offensively off the bat.
Out of the timeout, Kansas seemed to have much more energy. Bodies were on the floor for a loose ball, and Garrett was rewarded with a three on the other end. Manek responded with a three of his own from the corner, but Wilson made another triple.
Freshman guard Bryce Thompson drove late in the shot clock to make it a 12-2 Kansas run and 16-9 lead heading into the with 10:18 left in the first half.
Kansas didn’t look back from this early run. After a three-pointer from junior guard Elijah Harkless, the Jayhawks scored 17 unanswered points to extend the lead to 35-12. Lightfoot was key in this run with seven points, including a rare three-point make.
Redshirt freshman guard Dajuan Harris was also spectacular and recorded four steals and four points during the run. A three-point make from Oklahoma senior guard Austin Reaves with less than a minute left in the half ended the Kansas run, and the score stayed at 35-15 going into the break.
Garrett and Lightfoot led Kansas with nine points each at the break. Wilson was also huge with five points and a team-high six rebound at the break. However, the story in the half was Oklahoma’s 13 careless turnovers, as Kansas only turned the ball over three times.
The Jayhawks came out of the gate in the second half slow, allowing Oklahoma to a quick 8-2 run before Kansas coach Bill Self called timeout. Agbaji knocked in a three following the timeout, but Manek responded with a made jumper, and Reaves nailed a three to make it 40-28 with 15:29 left.
Oklahoma was able to narrow the gap due to careless Kansas turnovers.
The Sooners were able to keep some momentum, and a layup by Reaves trimmed the Kansas lead to single digits. However, Garrett responded with a big three pointer to extend the lead back out to 12 points at 48-36 with 12:31 left in the game.
Another small run by Oklahoma, this time a 7-0 run, trimmed the lead to five. Agbaji, though, went on a personal 5-0 run of his own to put the Jayhawks back up by 10.
Oklahoma wasn’t going away and spurted off another 7-0 run made it a three point game. Agbaji came to the rescue again with three-straight makes from the outside to put the score at 62-54.
It was a three point game once again, but Harris found Lightfoot down low for an and-1 layup. One-of-two free throws from Garrett shortly after made it a 65-60 game with 1:35 remaining.
Kansas was able to nail free throws down the stretch to close out the game. The win gives the Jayhawks 20 victories for 32 straight seasons.
Next, the Jayhawks will face either No. 3 seed Texas or No. 6 seed Texas Tech at 8:30 p.m. Friday.