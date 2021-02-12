Kansas men’s basketball was in complete control in its win over Iowa State and produced one of its best offensive performances of the season Thursday.
The Jayhawks were firing on all cylinders, shooting 53% from the field and 46% from three-point range, as four KU players scored in double-figures.
After leading 39-27 at the half, Kansas made a strong second half push, largely due to its great work on the offensive end, outsourcing the Cyclones 58-37.
Junior guard Ochai Agbaji led Kansas with 19 points, while redshirt freshman forward Jalen Wilson added a double-double of 16 points and 11 rebounds.
“The focus is playing for each other,” Wilson said in the postgame press conference.
Kansas’ presence in the paint was key, scoring 50 points from inside. The story was the similar on the Jayhawks' defensive end, adding five blocks and out-rebounding Iowa State 44-32.
Kansas coach Bill Self said the Jayhawks’ paint presence is an "emphasis every day and will continue to be one."
Junior forward David McCormack has been a huge contributor to Kansas’ paint presence. After a slow start to the year, he’s now proving to be the force inside that KU needs.
McCormack has improved a variety of aspects in his game while becoming tougher both physically and mentally.
He also improved his jump shot and his rebounding throughout the season. With 12 points, six rebounds and two blocks tonight, McCormack is now averaging 13.1 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.0 block per game this year.
Freshman guard Bryce Thompson also returned to the lineup after an absence due to injury as Kansas looks to extend its winning streak to three heading into another matchup with the Cyclones Saturday.
The Jayhawks are looking to get back into a rhythm after a rough January that saw the team lose five games in the month.
Kansas improves to 14-7 overall, 8-5 in Big 12 play and will play Iowa State again on Saturday on the road in Ames, Iowa. Tipoff is set for 2 p.m.