Kansas men’s basketball took down the Iowa State Cyclones in Ames, Iowa Saturday 64-50.
Despite being tied at half 24-24 and shooting only 10-of-35 from the field, Kansas outscored the Cyclones 40-28 in the second half.
Redshirt freshman forward Jalen Wilson was the game’s leading scorer putting up 22 points on 7-of-15 shooting. Wilson was also 4-for-8 from the three and grabbed 10 rebounds to give himself his third double-double in a row.
Junior forward David McCormack tallied up 13 points and eight rebounds, shooting 6-of-12 from the field. Sophomore guard Christian Braun also chipped in 11 points and junior guard Ochai Agbaji put up nine points as well.
The first half proved to be sloppy and sluggish as both teams struggled to score out of the break. Despite Iowa State having a 24-18 lead with around two minutes to go in the half, Kansas found its way back and tied the game late 24-24 with a shot clock violation on the defensive end leading to a basket by McCormack.
The Jayhawks had to lock down on defense in order to push ahead of the Cyclones. This was ultimately the case in the second half as Kansas found ways to get its shots home. The Jayhawks shot 14-of-32 in the second half and Wilson led all scorers with 12.
Iowa State continued to struggle to get shots up and fought to hold onto the ball as the team recorded eight turnovers in the second half and 15 turnovers in the first. Kansas only committed nine total turnovers.
This win marks three in a row for the Jayhawks, and all wins ending in double digits. As the Jayhawks look to move forward for their final four games of the regular season, winning by double digits will help give the team confidence going forward with some tough games coming up to finish the season.
The Jayhawks will travel to face Kansas State Wednesday in Manhattan. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m.