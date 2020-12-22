Kansas men’s basketball dismantled No. 7 West Virginia with a 79-65 win at home Tuesday night, continuing the Mountaineers' struggles in Allen Fieldhouse.
This marks the 17th-straight Big 12 win for the Jayhawks, and the ninth-straight home win over the Mountaineers.
Three-point shooting was the story in this one, as Kansas shot a whopping 16-for-37 from deep. Kansas also somewhat surprisingly outworked West Virginia on the glass with 40 rebounds and 25 second-chance points, compared to the Mountaineers' 37 rebounds and 14 second-chance points.
Five Jayhawks scored in double figures, led by sophomore guard Christian Braun with 22 points — shooting 6-for-12 from deep — and seven assists. Senior guard Marcus Garrett followed with 13 points on 3-for-3 shooting from beyond the arc. Kansas also outscored West Virginia 44-29 in the second half.
The Jayhawks started off the game hot from the three-point line with Garrett connecting from deep to give Kansas an early 5-2 lead. Braun found his stroke early as well, sinking a pair of three-pointers during an 8-0 Kansas run — including a three-pointer from way downtown to force West Virginia to take a timeout trailing 13-4.
West Virginia was able to get back into the game thanks to junior guard Sean McNeil, who hit four straight three-pointers for the Mountaineers to cut the Jayhawks’ lead to 21-18 with 10:47 left in the first half. Garrett and junior guard Ochai Agbaji also hit three-pointers during that span.
Junior forward David McCormack started strong inside for Kansas and hit his third basket of the game to give the Jayhawks a 30-24 lead with 7:18 left in the first half. McCormack finished with 10 points and 11 rebounds.
However, the Jayhawks’ offense cooled off late in the first half. McNeil put a sour taste in Kansas’ mouth heading into halftime by banking in a three-pointer as time expired to give West Virginia a 36-35 lead at the break.
McNiel provided the majority of West Virginia’s first half offense with 20 points, shooting 6-for-6 from three-point range in the first half. Only three other Mountaineers scored before halftime, with sophomore guard Miles McBride scoring nine points, followed by junior forward Derek Culver with six points and sophomore forward Oscar Tshiebwe with one point.
Despite playing great basketball in the first half, the Jayhawks still trailed at halftime. For the most part, Kansas played great defense and kept West Virginia’s second-chance points at a minimum. As a team, Kansas had three blocks in the first half.
Offensively, over half of Kansas' first half shot attempts came from beyond the arc, with the Jayhawks shooting 7-for-18 from three-point range. Braun, Garrett and Agbaji led the Jayhawks at the break with eight points each in the first half.
Both teams went back-and-forth to start the second half. Braun got things going for Kansas, knocking in two free throws after being fouled on a three-point attempt, and later hitting another three-pointer.
Redshirt freshman forward Jalen Wilson showed off his shooting stroke as well, knocking in a pair of three-pointers during an 8-0 Kansas run — the second of which forced a West Virginia timeout with the Mountaineers trailing 57-47 with 11:38 left to play. Wilson finished with 17 points and seven rebounds.
The three-point barrage continued for Kansas, as Braun and Wilson connected from deep and McCormack added a layup to give the Jayhawks a 68-53 lead at the under-8 minute timeout.
The Jayhawks closed out the game on the wrong end of a 10-2 run by West Virginia, but it didn’t matter. The win now puts Kansas at 8-1 on the season, with wins against four ranked teams.
After a brief break for the holidays, Kansas will have another tough test against No. 10 Texas at home on Jan. 2. Tipoff is set for 11 a.m.