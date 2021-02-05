Kansas men’s basketball is the latest school to extend an offer to class of 2022 Swedish forward Bobi Klintman, Klintman announced Thursday via social media.
I’m truly blessed and happy to announce a new offer from @CoachBillSelf and @KUHoops pic.twitter.com/HJiNJFsKOV— Bobi Klintman (@Bobi13267549) February 4, 2021
“I just know that it’s a very big program and I’ve watched them play on national TV several times since I was young,” Klintman told the Kansan Thursday evening. “They have great facilities and a great history of getting their players to the NBA.”
Klintman, the 6-foot-8, 190-pound small forward from Rig Mark Academy in Kinna, Sweden, is ranked by 247Sports.com as the No. 25 small forward and No. 118 prospect in the class of 2022.
“I’m a versatile, big guard who can shoot pretty well,” he said. “I’m pretty athletic and a good playmaker.”
Klintman also holds offers from Nebraska, San Francisco, Santa Clara and Utah.
Kyle Cuffe Jr. is currently the only commit for Kansas in its 2022 recruiting class, giving the Jayhawks the nation’s No. 9 ranked recruiting class in the nation, according to 247Sports.com.