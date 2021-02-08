It’s been a long, long time since Kansas men’s basketball has dropped out of the college men’s basketball AP Poll. But now, after a record 231 consecutive weeks, the Jayhawks have fallen out of Top-25.
“We have a chance to get back in there if we start doing some consecutive things well,” Kansas men’s basketball coach Bill Self said in a postgame conference Saturday. “It’s a pretty remarkable streak. It’s a great accomplishment, even though it doesn’t mean anything now.”
The last time Kansas was unranked, you may ask? You’d have to go back to Jan. 26, 2009.
Former President Barack Obama had just been inaugurated into office. The Pittsburgh Steelers were on their way to winning a Super Bowl in Tampa Bay, Florida oddly enough.
There was even a pandemic going on. Remember the H1N1 swine flu? The similarities between the times are daunting. New President. Pandemic. Super Bowl in Tampa.
And if that doesn’t do it for you, how about this: Kansas’ football recruiting class in 2009 was ranked No. 45 in the country, the highest rated football class in the history of KU. That's besides the class Kansas football coach Les Miles was able to bring in this year.
Instagram didn’t exist yet in 2009. Neither did the Apple iPad. Or Uber. Or even 4G cellular data. Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes wasn’t even in high school.
But here we are, 12 years later, and the Kansas Jayhawks are unranked.
“It’s a great accomplishment to have great enough players. So many players have made so many sacrifices over the years,” Self said. “All we can do is hopefully play well enough to start another [streak].”