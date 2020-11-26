No. 6 Kansas men’s basketball fell to the No. 1 Gonzaga Bulldogs 102-90 in the Rocket Mortgage Fort Myers Tip-Off Thursday.
The Gonzaga offense had their way with the Kansas defense, shooting 65% from the floor and 33% from three-point range. Three Bulldogs scored over 20 points, with sophomore forward Drew Timme (25 points), freshman point guard Jalen Suggs (24 points) and senior forward Corey Kispert (23 points) leading the charge. Suggs also had four rebounds and eight assists.
Despite letting up over 100 points — a rarity for a team led by the reigning Naismith Defensive Player of the Year — the Jayhawks were solid offensively, scoring 90 points, even with some otherwise costly turnovers.
Senior guard Marcus Garrett led the team with 22 points, with junior guard Ochai Agbaji close behind with 17 points.
Both teams committed 15 turnovers, but Gonzaga outscored Kansas 20-11 in points off those turnovers, as the Bulldogs seemed to be in control for all 40 minutes.
Those setbacks started early for the Jayhawks, as Kansas fell into an early 16-9 hole. Meanwhile, Gonzaga pounced on Kansas' errors, with the Jayhawks turning the ball over four times in the first four minutes of the game.
Kispert was a crucial part of that Gonzaga offensive surge, scoring 17 points in the first half. Kispert also reached a personal milestone, scoring the 1,000th point of his career midway through the first half. Timme also scored 17 points in the first half for the Bulldogs.
The Jayhawks attempted to cut into the deficit after going on a 8-0 scoring run with eight minutes left in the half, but Gonzaga kept attacking the basket.
A presence that was missed in the first half was junior forward David McCormack, who only scored two points and two rebounds. McCormack finished the game with eight points and six rebounds.
Despite Kansas’ seven first half turnovers, the Jayhawks were able to cut the lead to 54-46 by halftime thanks to Agbaji and freshman guard Bryce Thompson. Thompson finished with 12 points off the bench in his Kansas debut.
This carried over in to the second half, too, as Kansas came out guns blazing offensively. And with a made free throw from sophomore forward Jalen Wilson, the Jayhawks tied the game 56-56 with just over 17 minutes left to play.
But that comfort didn't last long, as Gonzaga applied pressure to regain the lead. Kansas struggled with getting points in the paint, and struggled to slow down the deep and explosive Gonzaga offense on the other end all game.
It was a tough brawl between the teams the rest of the way, but Gonzaga seemed to always be one step ahead of Kansas. To add insult to injury, The Jayhawks dealt as Agbaji and Garrett both got in foul trouble in the second half.
Gonzaga — who led by as many as 18 points Thursday — eventually pulled away with under six minutes to go, as Kansas couldn't ever quite match the Bulldog's offense blow for blow.
Kansas will next play Saint Joseph’s in the Fort Myers Tip-Off Friday. Tipoff is set for 1 p.m.