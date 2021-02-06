Kansas men’s basketball lost its fifth consecutive road game Saturday, falling to No. 17 West Virginia in Morgantown 91-79.
Kansas was unable to slow down the Mountaineers guard duo of sophomore Miles McBride and senior Taz Sherman, who finished with 29 and 25 points respectively.
McBride went 8-of-15 from the field, including 4-of-5 from behind the arc and a perfect 9-of-9 from the free-throw line.
Sherman was similarly efficient shooting the ball, going 9-of-17 from the field, 4-of-7 from three-point range and 3-of-3 from the free-throw line.
Despite Kansas having all five starters finish in double-figures, including a team-high 18-point performance from senior guard Marcus Garrett, the Jayhawks never held a lead.
West Virginia took a 12-2 lead with 16 minutes remaining in the first half and never looked back.
Kansas’ three-point defense was a major cause for concern in the first half, allowing West Virginia to go 7-of-11 from three-point range in the half.
Kansas came out swinging in the second half, starting the period on a 13-3 run to even the score at 47-47 two minutes after the break.
However, West Virginia came storming back, extending its lead to 14, its largest of the night, after junior guard Emmitt Matthews hit a free throw with a minute left to play.
Kansas sophomore forward Tristan Enaruna cut the lead to 12 with a dunk with 15 seconds left, but the damage was already done as West Virginia came away with the 12 point victory.
Kansas will look to turn its fortunes around as they return home for a matchup with Oklahoma State inside Allen Fieldhouse Monday. Tipoff is set for 8 p.m.