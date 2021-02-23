Kansas men’s basketball failed to extend its winning streak Tuesday night, dropping to Texas 75-72 in an overtime thriller.
The Jayhawks posted a solid first half, but didn't deliver on defense in the second half and was struck by multiple scoring droughts. Texas also out-rebounded Kansas 50-38.
Junior guard Ochai Agbaji led the way for Kansas with 17 points, followed by redshirt freshman forward Jalen Wilson with 16 points and 13 rebounds, good for a double-double.
Sophomore guard Christian Bruan, junior forward David McCormack and freshman guard Bryce Thompson posted double figure scoring too, and Braun made several crucial hustle plays.
Kansas started off the game with a solid defensive possession, and Wilson grabbed an offensive rebound to score the first basket of the game. Agbaji added a three-pointer followed by a layup by McCormack to go up 7-1, but the junior forward was forced to take some time on the bench with two early fouls.
Wilson scored another basket with an acrobatic driving finish, but Texas sparked off on a 6-0 run to tie the game at 9-9 heading into the first media timeout.
The Jayhawks then got sloppy on the offensive end and let Texas get a couple run-outs, including a big slam from sophomore forward Kai Jones. Freshman guard Bryce Thompson hit a jumper to trim the lead to 16-13 with a little less than 12 minutes remaining in the first half.
Agbaji was able to swing the momentum with a three-pointer to tie the game and was fouled from beyond the arc on the next possession, hitting 2-of-3 free throws.
The Jayhawks switched to their five guard lineup with Wilson at the five for the first time in a while, which sparked a 19-4 Kansas run over five minutes. Thompson impressed with seven points on the run and threw down a transition slam to give Kansas a 34-20 lead.
Dunks over everything. pic.twitter.com/GePSqdP0J5— We good? (@Jifhawk) February 24, 2021
Kansas fell into a slight scoring drought toward the end of the half, but Agbaji stayed hot by knocking in his fourth three-pointer of the game.
Agbaji and Thompson led Kansas to its 43-32 halftime lead with 14 points and 11 points, respectively. McCormack played just three minutes in the first half due to foul trouble, but the Jayhawks five out lineup gave Texas fits.
Kansas defended well in the first half, allowing just 33% shooting overall and 1-of-13 shooting from three. The Jayhawks also forced nine turnovers and had nine assists compared to the Longhorns five.
McCormack was back in the lineup for Kansas to start the second half and scored the Jayhawks first basket with a dunk. However, a couple possessions later, McCormack missed a wide open dunk attempt.
Yikes pic.twitter.com/9SZiyiCyBS— We good? (@Jifhawk) February 24, 2021
Freshman Greg Brown was hot for Texas to start the second half with eight points and two three pointers, but Agbaji and Braun matched his threes, taking a 9 point lead.
Kansas’ offense went cold to start the second half and didn’t record a field goal for about five minutes, allowing Texas to a 10-1 run to tie the game at 52-52.
Redshirt junior guard Andrew Jones knocked in a huge three to give Texas a three point lead heading into a media timeout, but Wilson knocked in another three-pointer to tie the game with less than 9 minutes left.
Both teams went back-and-forth for about three minutes, and Wilson’s free throw tied the game again at 62-62. Senior forward Jericho Simms gave Texas the advantage back with a dunk, which was the Longhorns 14th dunk of the game.
After a scoring drought for both teams, McCormack missed the front end of a 1-in-1 with a chance to tie the game with one minute left.
Kansas had possession the ball with 15.3 seconds left and another chance to tie that game. This time, McCormack rebounded and put in a layup to tie the game with 6 seconds to go. Texas failed to make its last shot attempt, sending the game into overtime.
Braun began overtime with a three-pointer from the corner. Texas responded with two layups from senior guard Matt Coleman and Jones to take a 70-69 lead. Wilson was fouled on the other end and made 1-of-2 free throws to tie the game once again.
McCormack put Kansas back on top with a post hook but fouled out the next Texas possession, Thompson taking his spot in the lineup. Ramey made two free throws shortly after to give Texas a 73-71 lead with a minute left.
Agbaji missed a crucial three-pointer for Kansas, forcing the Jayhawks to foul with 12 seconds left in the game, down one. Coleman made 1-of-2 free throws, giving Kansas a chance to tie or take the lead. However, Wilson drove to the basket and lost control of the ball, turning it over to Texas with seven seconds left.
Texas once again went 1-of-2 from the line to give Kansas another chance to tie. However, Texas fouled Wilson and he missed both free throws to seal the Texas win.
Kansas will close its regular season slate against No. 2 Baylor at home Saturday. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m.