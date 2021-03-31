Kansas men's basketball junior forward David McCormack underwent surgery Wednesday morning to repair a broken bone in his foot, Kansas Athletics confirmed to the Kansan Wednesday.
McCormack will be able to resume basketball activities in 12 weeks and should be ready to go in early July for conditioning.
The 6-foot-10 big man suffered the injury midway through the Jayhawks' 93-84 victory over Eastern Washington in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. He played with the injury in the second round game against USC and tallied a season low of 5 points and grabbed 4 rebounds.
McCormack was the go-to weapon on offense this season for Kansas and averaged 13.4 points and 6.1 rebounds this past season. This included scoring over 15 points 13 times and multiple stellar defensive performances as the anchor down low.
Most notably, McCormack was key in the Jayhawks 71-58 win over Baylor on senior night. McCormack scored 20 points and had a monstrous block at the end of the game.
Entering his senior season in Lawrence, McCormack is looking to take another jump in his role as KU's big-man. Having the summer to not condition properly could alter his progress.
However, McCormack should be ready to go for next season regardless. Kansas will be bringing in some talent in the front court to supplement McCormack next year in incoming freshmen forwards Zachary Clemence, Sydney Curry and Cam Martin.