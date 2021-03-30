Kansas men's basketball sophomore forward Tristan Enaruna has entered the transfer portal.
Kansas F Tristan Enaruna (SO) has entered the transfer portal. https://t.co/k98RoeOUw3— Verbal Commits (@VerbalCommits) March 30, 2021
Enaruna is now the second KU player to leave the roster after Tyon Grant-Foster entered the portal Monday.
“Tristan and I met this morning and he informed us that he will be entering the transfer portal,” coach Bill Self said. “Obviously, this was a difficult finish for Tristan this year with the COVID situation and not being able to finish the season with the team. He represented himself, his teammates, our program and our university with first-class daily and he will be missed. His best ball is ahead of him and we all support his decision and wish him well.”
The 6-foot-8, 200-pound forward out of the Netherlands averaged 2.8 points and 1.6 rebounds for Kansas during the 2020-21 season, playing 9.4 minutes per game.
In his freshman campaign, Enaruna played slightly more minutes (10.9 per game) and scored 71 total points.
Enaruna showed spurts of the player he could become this season with Kansas.
His best performance of the season came on Feb. 2 in a matchup with Kansas State in which Enaruna finished with only four points, but provided some key defensive plays with a steal and a block, playing a season-high of 20 minutes.
"I actually thought, without watching the tape, I think Tristan would probably grade out about as high as anybody," Self said after the Kansas State game. "I can't think of anything negative he did."
With Enaruna and Grant-Foster gone, Kansas now sits at 12 scholarship players, giving KU the chance to add a high school prospect or transfer player.