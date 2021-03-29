Kansas men's basketball junior forward Tyon Grant-Foster has entered the NCAA transfer portal.
Grant-Foster, a 6-foot-7, 190-pound small forward out of Kansas City, Kansas, joined the KU roster for the 2020-21 season after arriving from Indian Hills Community College in Iowa as a junior college transfer.
During the 2020-21 season, Grant-Foster saw limited minutes, averaging 3.1 points, 2.2 rebounds and 0.2 assists in 8.1 minutes per game. He appeared in 22 games for the Jayhawks.
"Tyon and I visited today and he told me of his intention of putting his name in the portal,” coach Bill Self said in a press release Monday. “I support that decision. We all have enjoyed Tyon being here. He is a tremendous young man that has a great future and we all support him moving forward in his basketball career.”
Perhaps Grant-Foster's most impressive performance of the season came in a non-conference matchup with North Dakota State on Dec. 5 in which he finished with eight points, eight rebounds and two blocks.
Grant-Foster was also one of the few Jayhawks to impress in Kansas historic loss to USC in the second round of the NCAA Tournament, sparking off for seven points in nine minutes. Senior guard Marcus Garrett had high praise for Grant-Foster postgame.
“He can score in bunches," Garrett said. "That's what he does. That's what he's known for, just scoring it. That's what he came in the game [for]. He just showed he can score quick and easy."
Grant-Foster, who was ranked by 247Sports.com as the No. 2 JUCO prospect in the class of 2020, chose KU over offers from Arkansas, Georgia, Iowa State, Kansas State, LSU, Miami, Oklahoma State, Oregon, SMU, St. John's and Texas, among others.