Kansas men's basketball has more roster-altering news as freshman forward Gethro Muscadin has entered the transfer portal, Kansas Athletics announced Wednesday afternoon.
Kansas C Gethro Muscadin (FR) has entered the transfer portal. https://t.co/vcaxeb67mT— Verbal Commits (@VerbalCommits) March 31, 2021
"We recruited Gethro to come in and be a contributor for us over time,” Kansas men's basketball coach Bill Self said. “He certainly got better daily during practice and was a terrific practice player. With the rules being such, with guys getting the year back, Gethro sees it's in his best interest to look into some other opportunities and we totally support and agree with that decision."
Muscadin averaged 2.9 minutes per game and scored only two points during his first season. The 6-foot-10 big man grabbed nine total rebounds and tallied two blocks with KU last season.
Coming out of high school, Muscadin was ranked the No. 27 center in the class of 2020, according to 247Sports.
"If he continues to progress, gets stronger and keeps his athletic ability like it is now, he’s going to be a really good player," Self said. "We certainly wish him the very best and know that he will be successful and he knows that we’ll always cheer for him.”
This is now the third transfer from a Kansas player, shaking up the Jayhawk's scholarship numbers. Muscadin follows both junior guard Tyon-Grant Foster and sophomore forward Tristan Enaruna as players to enter the portal.
Currently, Kansas's scholarship numbers stand at 12 with Muscadin's exit and the additions of 2021 point guard Bobby Pettiford Jr. and Division II transfer Cam Martin.