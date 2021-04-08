Kansas men's basketball freshman guard Latrell Jossell has entered the NCAA transfer portal, head coach Bill Self announced Thursday.
"Latrell and I visited the last few days and he made the decision to enter the transfer portal," Self said. "Latrell is very popular with our staff and teammates and we all wish him the best at his next stop. He'll do great."
Jossell, a 5-foot-11, 155-pound point guard out of Chicago, Illinois, appeared in 10 games for the Jayhawks during the 2020-21 season, averaging 1.3 points, 0.2 rebounds and 0.1 assists per game.
Coming out of Keller Central High School in Keller, Texas, Jossell was ranked by 247Sports.com as the No. 42 point guard in the class of 2020.
Jossell becomes the fourth KU player to enter the transfer portal this offseason, following junior guard Tyon-Grant Foster, sophomore forward Tristan Enaruna and freshman forward Gethro Muscadin.
Currently, KU's scholarship numbers stand at 12 with Jossell's exit and the additions of 2021 point guard Bobby Pettiford Jr., Division II transfer forward Cam Martin and Drake transfer guard Joseph Yesufu.