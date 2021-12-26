Wednesday’s men’s basketball matchup with Harvard has been canceled due to a “combination of injuries and positive COVID-19 tests within the Harvard program.”
The announcement came Sunday just five days after Kansas had their away game against Colorado canceled due to COVID concerns within the Colorado program.
“The Kansas men’s basketball game vs. Harvard scheduled on Wednesday, December 29, has been canceled because of a combination of injuries and positive COVID-19 tests within the Harvard program,” Kansas Athletics announced. “The game will not be rescheduled this season.”
Kansas Athletics announced on Monday, however, that Nevada will now travel to Lawrence to replace Harvard for Wednesday's game.
The Jayhawks and Wolfpack are set to tipoff on Wednesday at 7 p.m.