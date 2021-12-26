Wednesday’s men’s basketball matchup with Harvard has been canceled due to a “combination of injuries and positive COVID-19 tests within the Harvard program.”
The announcement came Sunday just five days after Kansas had their away game against Colorado canceled due to COVID concerns within the Colorado program.
“The Kansas men’s basketball game vs. Harvard scheduled on Wednesday, December 29, has been canceled because of a combination of injuries and positive COVID-19 tests within the Harvard program,” Kansas Athletics announced. “The game will not be rescheduled this season.”
Kansas Athletics did say however that the Jayhawks are currently looking for a replacement opponent to fill the gap left by Harvard.
If a replacement team is not found, the Jayhawks will open Big 12 play on Saturday, Jan. 1 against TCU at Allen Fieldhouse. Tipoff is set for 4 p.m.