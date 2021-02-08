Kansas men’s basketball picked up a win in its first game as an unranked team in 12 years. Kansas defeated the Oklahoma State Cowboys 78-66 inside Allen Fieldhouse Monday night.
The Jayhawks played relentless defense and guarded the ball extremely well, holding Oklahoma State to 35% shooting and forcing 18 turnovers.
Junior forward David McCormack led the way for Kansas inside with 23 points on 7-of-16 shooting. All of the other starters joined McCormack in double figures, senior guard Marcus Garrett being the most efficient with 17 points on 5-of-7 shooting.
Sophomore guard Christian Braun (15 points, 10 rebounds), redshirt freshman forward Jalen Wilson (11 points, 11 rebounds) and junior guard Ochai Agbaji (10 points) posted solid nights as well.
Both teams came out of the gates slow, as Kansas missed its first six field goal attempts. Finally, Agbaji was able to get a three-pointer to fall, putting Kansas on the board and up 3-2 early.
The Jayhawks failed to take care of the ball early on, with four turnovers before the first stoppage in play at 13:54, at which point Oklahoma State led 8-5.
Kansas hit the pedal to the metal midway through the first half after two straight baskets from Garrett. Agbaji then knocked in a deep three, and sophomore forward Tristan Enaruna knocked in 1-of-2 free throws to give Kansas a 13-12 lead.
Garrett continued his exceptional first half with a layup score to give him eight points on his first four shots. However, a quick 5-0 run by the Cowboys, including freshman Cade Cunningham’s first three-pointer of the game, gave the Cowboys a 21-17 lead.
Kansas quickly responded with a 6-0 run of its own, capped off by McCormack’s first made basket of the game, to retake the lead at 23-21 with 4:13 left in the first half.
The half ended with a slight offensive slump for both teams, but Kansas closed out the last four minutes of the half on a 5-4 run to put the halftime score at 28-25.
Neither team found its groove in the first half, with Oklahoma State shooting just 8-for-24 and Kansas shooting 10-of-31. Kansas also turned the ball over 10 times compared to 12 turnovers for Oklahoma State.
Garrett was the most impressive player for both sides at halftime with a game-high 12 points on 5-of-5 shooting. Agbaji followed Garrett with six points on two three-pointers, and Braun posted four points in the paint.
The Jayhawks stayed in front of the ball in the first half as well and held Cunningham to five points on 1-of-3 shooting.
To start the second half, Kansas looked inside to McCormack for scoring production, and delivered. The junior forward scored nine of Kansas' first 11 points in the second half to extend the lead to 39-32 with 15:57 remaining.
Oklahoma State was able to find the basket for the first time in over four minutes after a three-pointer by senior guard Bryce Williams. McCormack quickly responded with another post score.
Braun then knocked in his first three-pointer of the game and added two free throws to give Kansas an eight point advantage. On the other end, Cunningham rebounded his own miss twice and was able to convert a three-point play.
Braun stayed hot with another three-pointer, making Allen Fieldhouse as loud as it has been all season. Wilson added on a jumper, giving Kansas a 56-49 lead with 6:45 left in the game.
McCormack continued giving the Cowboys fits inside, and his layup score extended the Jayhawks lead to 10 points with 4:04 left.
Oklahoma State couldn’t muster up a late-game comeback, as Kansas closed out the game on a 13-11 run, featuring a lucky-bounce three-pointer by Braun.
Kansas now improves to 9-1 at home after this win and 13-7 overall after the much needed win.
The Jayhawks will next play a two-game slate against Iowa State at home Thursday and on the road Saturday. Thursday’s game is set to tip at 7 p.m.