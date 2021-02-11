The road to getting back in the Big 12 race continued for Kansas men’s basketball Thursday, as the Jayhawks dominated Iowa State 97-64 in Allen Fieldhouse.
Kansas shot lights out 12-of-26 from the perimeter and played solid defense against the Cyclones all night, tallying five blocks and nine steals. The Jayhawks also ran in transition, scoring 17 fast break points.
Junior guard Ochai Agbaji led the way offensively for Kansas with 19 points and three rebounds, followed closely by sophomore guard Christian Braun who tallied 18 points, five rebounds, and six assists.
Redshirt freshman Jalen Wilson was an efficient 7-of-10 from the field and grabbed 11 rebounds for a double-double. Junior forward David McCormack also posted a solid 12 points after a poor first-half performance.
McCormack received multiple touches in the paint to start the game but missed his first two shots and made just 1-of-2 free throws after being fouled on the first play of the game. The Jayhawks picked up the pace in transition, which led to a layup by Garrett and Braun to go up 5-0.
Agbaji and Braun soon after got on the board with their first three-pointers, logging back-to-back makes. Braun went on to have a beautiful drive, fake, and pass to set up Agbaji for a dunk. Another layup by Braun and freshman guard Bryce Thompson — who returned to the lineup for the first time since Jan. 12 — closed out a 12-3 Kansas run.
After another basket by Thompson, Wilson scored six straight points to give the Jayhawks a 25-18 lead with seven minutes left in the first half.
Iowa State hit timely jump shots to stay in the game, but Braun knocked in a long-range three to boost Kansas with an extended 11 point lead. Junior guard Jalen Coleman-Lands added a mid-range jumper with under a minute to go for the Cyclones in the first half and Wilson closed with a buzzer-beating three-pointer to give Kansas a 39-27 halftime advantage.
Kansas dominated in the paint in the first half, out-rebounding Iowa State 24-to-19 and outsourcing them in the paint 22-to-8. The Jayhawks also played tough defense, holding the Cyclones to 31% shooting.
Kansas struck fast at the beginning of the second half, scoring eight points in two minutes, including a three-pointer from Agbaji. The Cyclone's junior guard Rasir Bolton matched Agbaji from beyond to put the score at 47-34 with 17 minutes to go in the game.
Shortly after, the Jayhawks went on a 7-0 run featuring layups by Agbaji, Wilson and Braun to extend the lead out even more at 54-36. McCormack remained on the bench early on in the second half with just one point and three personal fouls.
Kansas didn’t stop its run quite yet, as Agbaji scored back-to-back three-pointers to make it a 13-0 run, which was finally halted after three made free-throws by senior guard Jalen Coleman-Lands. Agbaji responded quickly on the other end with his third-straight three-pointer, giving Kansas a 63-39 lead.
Redshirt freshman guard Dajuan Harris entered the game for the first time at the 10 minute mark and made an outlet pass that led to a transition three by Braun. McCormack added his second field goal of the game with a post move score down low.
McCormack picked up the scoring even more inside the paint, en route to a 6-0 Kansas run. The run was capped off by a Thompson fast-break layup to give Kansas a more than comfortable 30 point lead.
Late in the game, bench players junior guard Tyon Grant-Foster, freshman guard Latrell Jossell, freshman center Gethro Muscadin and senior guard Chris Teahan got their minutes on the court.
Grant-Foster made the most of his five minutes recording five points and Jossell knocked in a three for the Jayhawks' last basket of the game.
Kansas will next travel to Ames, Iowa to play game two against the Cyclones Saturday. Tipoff is set for 2 p.m.