In another defensive battle, Kansas men’s basketball came away with its fifth consecutive win defeating No. 15 Texas Tech 67-61 at home on Saturday.
With the win, Kansas improved to 20-1 all-time at home versus Texas Tech.
Despite only shooting 39.7% from the field, Kansas was able to out rebound the Red Raiders 39-37 while forcing 10 turnovers.
Kansas was red-hot to start the game, opening the contest on a 10-2 run and never looking back.
Junior forward David McCormack led the way for the Jayhawks early on with a 12-point, five-rebound first half, going 5-for-5 from the field. McCormack finished with a game-high 17 points, going 7-for-10 from the field and grabbing eight rebounds.
Scoring was at a premium in the first half, as Kansas held Texas Tech to only 25 first half points on 10-for-28 shooting.
Texas Tech junior transfer guard Mac McClung was largely contained in this one, scoring only 11 points on 4-of-13 shooting, while grabbing five rebounds and dishing out four assists.
All five Kansas starters finished in double-figures, while freshman guard Bryce Thompson was the only bench player to score, finishing with five points on 2-of-8 shooting.
Kansas’s early momentum translated into the second half, as the Jayhawks pushed the lead to double-figures on a three-pointer by redshirt freshman guard Jalen Wilson with over 16 minutes remaining.
Wilson finished with 11 points on 4-for-11 shooting, while grabbing a game-high 11 rebounds.
Junior guard Ochai Agbaji scored 14 points on 4-of-11 shooting (3-for-8 from 3PT), while senior guard Marcus Garrett finished with 10 points.
Kansas brought its lead to a game-high 12 with a jumper by McCormack at the 15 minute mark in the second half as Kansas led 42-30.
Texas Tech made a few runs in the second half, cutting the Kansas lead to four with just 1:41 remaining, but after a clutch three-point jumper by sophomore guard Christian Braun with 28 second remaining, the Jayhawks sealed the victory.
With the win, Kansas improves to 17-7 with two games left in the regular season.
Kansas has a tough test for the remainder of this season, traveling to Austin, Texas to face No. 12 Texas on Tuesday. Tipoff is set for 8 p.m.