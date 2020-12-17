Nail-biting games decided by one or two plays down the stretch have been a theme for Kansas men’s basketball to start the season, and the Jayhawks’ narrow 58-57 road win over No. 14 Texas Tech Thursday night was no exception.
Junior guard Ochai Agbaji scored the go-ahead basket for Kansas with 13 seconds left in the game and led the Jayhawks in scoring for the first time this year with 23 points. Senior guard Marcus Garrett was next with 10 points, and also posted 10 rebounds for a double-double.
Kansas overcame several mishaps to steal the road victory, including 16 turnovers compared to Texas Tech’s seven. The Jayhawks also allowed the Red Raiders to grab 13 offensive rebounds and score 16 second-chance points.
Texas Tech junior guard Mac McClung got going early — scoring nine of the Red Raiders' first 11 points — including a jumper to give Texas Tech an early 11-7 lead. Shortly after, Agbaji responded with a transition dunk off a feed from redshirt freshman forward Jalen Wilson to tie the game up 11-11.
Both offenses went into a lull midway through the first half, with Texas Tech suffering a four-minute scoring drought. It wasn’t pretty by any stretch, but this allowed for a 6-0 run by Kansas, who mainly knocked down free throws to take the lead 19-16.
Kansas kept up the defensive pressure and held Texas Tech to just 9-for-28 shooting in the first half. With McCormack and Wilson in foul trouble with two fouls each, the Jayhawks mainly played its five-out lineup, allowing Kansas to switch more effectively on Texas Tech’s motion offense screens.
Texas Tech sophomore guard Terrence Shannon, Jr. closed out the half with a three-pointer to cut the Kansas lead to 29-26 at halftime. Agbaji led Kansas at halftime with 12 points on 4-for-5 shooting, and Garrett followed in second with four points while shooting just 1-for-7 from the field.
McCormack started off the second half well with five quick points to extend Kansas’ lead to 34-26. However, Texas Tech responded with a 12-0 run, highlighted by a four-point play from McClung. Kansas was forced to call timeout, trailing 36-34 with 16:25 remaining.
McClung — who was the Red Raiders’ first option on offense for most of the night — finished with a team-high 21 points.
The Jayhawks were plagued by sloppy play with four turnovers early in the second half and couldn’t keep the Red Raiders off the offensive glass. Agbaji swung the momentum a little, though, nailing a three-pointer to bring Kansas within one point at 38-37.
Shannon started picking up the scoring for Texas Tech with back-to-back buckets to ignite an 8-2 run by the Red Raiders. He finished with 20 points and nine rebounds.
Kansas didn’t shy away, though, and sparked a 7-0 run of its own. Garrett and Braun had four points off free throws, and Agbaji stayed hot by knocking in another three-pointer to tie the game at 46-46 with 8:18 left to play.
Redshirt freshman guard Dajuan Harris followed with a big three-pointer of his own to regain the lead for Kansas, followed by another Agbaji three-pointer to extend the lead to 52-49 with 5:47 remaining. Agbaji contributed on the defensive end during this stretch as well, sprinting down the other end to block Texas Tech freshman guard Micah Peavey’s layup attempt after committing a bad turnover.
The Red Raiders also struggled to score due to a 2-3 zone look by the Jayhawks. This look allowed Kansas to pack the lane and get out on shooters like McClung, which led to another Texas Tech scoring drought at the under-four minute media timeout.
Shannon continued his impressive second half with a three-pointer to end the drought for the Red Raiders and tie the game 52-52. After a layup by Wilson, Texas Tech tied the game again, forcing Kansas to take a timeout with 1:15 left in the game.
Garrett added a layup with 48 seconds left, and Shannon hit yet another three-pointer to put Texas Tech up 57-56. McCormack missed a look at the basket on Kansas’ final possession, but Braun was active on the glass, bouncing the ball off McClung to give Kansas another shot with 14 seconds left.
Agbaji took advantage of the second opportunity, scoring a layup off the inbound pass from Garrett to give Kansas a 58-57 lead. Texas Tech called a timeout with 5.9 seconds on the clock and had one last shot at the basket.
Hall of Fame Head Coach Bill Eugene Self. pic.twitter.com/iaNAJEsAzL— We Good? (@Jifhawk) December 18, 2020
Wilson then sealed it for Kansas, blocking Shannon’s last-second shot attempt to secure the win for the Jayhawks.
After the thrilling victory in Lubbock, Kansas will face another top ranked opponent in No. 8 West Virginia at home Tuesday. Tipoff is set for 8 p.m.